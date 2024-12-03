Stephen Fry has described MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace as “unbelievably foolish” following comments he made about “middle class women of a certain age”.

Wallace has since apologised for the video as the BBC investigates allegations by 13 individuals of sexually inappropriate comments made by the MasterChef host, who stepped down from the programme last week.

Talking to Sky News today (3 December), Mr Fry said: “It was obviously unbelievably foolish of Gregg Wallace to make that video over the weekend. It really showed that he wasn’t understanding.”

Mr Fry added: “There were some women there that felt truly hurt and not listened to and he should have addressed that.”