Silence held for 72 seconds during Notting Hill Carnival in remembrance of Grenfell

On each day of the Notting Hill Carnival at 3pm the music from the sound systems turns off for 72 seconds in remembrance of Grenfell fire.

Carnival attendees are encouraged to respect a moment of silence to remember victims of the fire – one for each of the lives lost over seven years ago.

The Grenfell tragedy in North Kensington on 14 June 2017 has a huge impact on the community involved with the carnival, and its presence is felt to this day. At most points along the parade route, the tower is still visible.

The final report of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry investigating what led to the fire and accountability will be published in the coming weeks.