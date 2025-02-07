‘I lost my daughter in Grenfell Tower. It should come down’

Grenfell Tower will be “carefully” demolished in a process likely to take two years, the government confirmed on Friday, 7 February.

“As a bereaved parent, I do agree with the decision that the tower has got to come down,” Ramiro Urbano told the Independent. Urbano lost his 12-year-old daughter, Jessica, on June 14 2017, in the Grenfell Tower fire.

Jessica Urbano Ramirez had left her flat on the 20th floor and sought refuge on the roof. She was on the phone with the London Fire Brigade for an hour before the call went silent.

The Grenfell disaster claimed the lives of 72 people and was the deadliest blaze since the Blitz.