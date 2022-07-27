Republican accused of inciting violence against agents enforcing gun laws

A Republican representative was accused of inciting violence against agents enforcing gun laws during a House Oversight Committee hearing on mass shootings.

Representative Gerry Connolly told the committee that Clay Higgins had allegedly said there would be “blood” on Democrat hands if they passed legislation that “in his imagination,” would see agents “going to someone’s front porch and taking away their weapons.”

“We will not be threatened with violence and bloodshed because we want reasonable gun control laws,” Mr Connolly said, adding that Higgins’s comment had implied the public would resort to violence.

