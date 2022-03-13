Staff tackle armed gunman after Crawley College shooting

Brave members of staff tackle an armed gunman after he fired at people on a Crawley College campus.

Sandijs Dreimanis, 18, sparked a significant police response on 26 April last year after shooting blanks from the imitation firearm on the College Road campus.

Despite him pointing the gun at them, two "heroic" members of staff were filmed chasing Dreimanis and apprehending him.

The pair wrestled the suspect to the ground and detained him until police arrived.

Dreimanis will serve five years and six months in a young offenders institution.

