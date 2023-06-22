Dozens of people were injured after a powerful hailstorm crashed down on concertgoers at a Louis Tomlinson concert in Colorado on Wednesday, 21 June, injuring nearly 100 people

At least seven were taken to local hospitals.

Footage circulating on social media shows people diving for cover and two women placing boxes over their heads as people were forced to take shelter from the hailstones the size of apples that pelted fans.

The former One Direction singer's concert at the Red Rocks amphitheatre in Morrison, west of Denver, was cancelled due to the severe weather conditions.