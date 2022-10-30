A video shows a fireman in South Korea trembling uncontrollably during a briefing about the Halloween stampede that killed more than 150 people.

Chief of Yongsan Fire Department, Choi Seong-beom, was filmed speaking into a microphone while calmly informing the media that the death toll of the crowd crush has risen.

Mr Seon-beom’s hand shakes vigorously as he begins to explain that many of the victims are either teenagers or in their 20s.

More than 1,700 emergency workers have been deployed from across South Korea to respond to the deadly incident - including about 520 firefighters, 1,100 police officers and 70 government workers.

