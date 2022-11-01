Footage shows scale of crowd before Seoul Halloween stampede tragedy

Footage shared shortly before a deadly stampede in Seoul shows the scale of crowds that gathered in the area of Itaewon, where over 150 were killed.

Thousands of people can be seen in the narrow alley, as revellers gathered to celebrate Halloween and the crowd also spills out to the road, packing the pavement with even more bodies.

Posted on Saturday evening, the footage has been viewed over 2.8 million times on Twitter alone.

South Korea is currently in a period of national mourning following the tragedy.

