Drone footage from Gaza City has shown the devastating aftermath of Israeli bombs as prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to “crush and destroy” every member of Hamas.

Footage shot on 10 October shows the neighbourhood of ar-Rimal flattened, with the remnants of destroyed apartment buildings stretching out as far as the eye can see.

The United Nations has warned of an unfolding “humanitarian catastrophe” in the besieged trip, whose population is majority children under the age of 15.

Palestinian civilians in Gaza told The Independent that they were running out of water and food and had “nowhere to hide”.