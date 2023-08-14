Hawaii has suffered $5.6bn losses in ‘harrowing’ wildfires, governor Josh Green says

Hawaii has lost an estimated $5.6bn due to damage from devastating wildfires, governor Josh Green has said.

In a video address posted online on Sunday, 13 August, Mr Green said 2,700 structures have been destroyed in Lahaina, Maui.

At least 96 people have died after fires broke out late last Tuesday, 8 August.

It is the deadliest US wildfire in more than a century.

“I will tell you this, as a physician, it is a harrowing sight in Maui,” Mr Green said.