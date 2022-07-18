Huge waves crash into wedding reception in Hawaii after tropical storm

Huge waves crashed into a wedding reception almost ruining a couple's big day in Hawaii after a tropical storm hit the islands.

The video, shared on Instagram by Nature_Called, shows the reception of newly wedded Dillon and Riley Murphy, who were initially concerned that the Tropical Storm Darby could disrupt their reception.

“This big wall basically just showed up. Luckily there was no food in any of the containers, the cake luckily made it”, they told explained to a Honolulu-based TV station.

