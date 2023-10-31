The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary called Senator Josh Hawley “despicable” after his line of questioning suggested Mr Mayorkas was not addressing antisemitism within his department.

During a hearing on 31 October, the senator asked Secretary Mayorkas about a DHS officer who had posted war-related images with the caption “Free Palestine”.

Mr Hawley demanded to know why the suspended employee had not been fired, shouting “You have employees that are celebrating genocide”.

“To suggest that is emblematic of the men and women of the Department of Homeland Security is despicable,” said Secretary Mayorkas.

Visibly furious, he then revealed that his mother is a Holocaust survivor and told the hearing that Senator Hawley’s line of questioning was “disrespectful” to his heritage.