Helicopters battle wildfires fuelled by strong winds in Turkey

Aerial footage shows helicopters fighting wildfires as they continued to ravage Turkey on 18 July.

The Turkish Ministry of National Defence stated: “We provide aerial support to the firefighting efforts in Çanakkale [in northwest Turkey] with two S-70 and three AS-532 Cougar type helicopters belonging to our land forces.”

The firefighting operations included six aircraft, 15 helicopters, 109 water sprinklers, 14 heavy equipment units and 543 personnel.

Officials said wildfires have been exacerbated by the intense temperatures and strong winds Turkey has experienced recently.