Holly Valance backs Reform UK in next election after surprise Tory event appearance

Holly Valance has revealed she is backing Reform UK in the next general election after her surprise appearance at a Tory event last month.

The former Neighbours stalwart and ex-pop star attended at Liz Truss's Popular Conservatism group launch, backing Jacob Rees-Mogg to be the next prime minister and blasting left-wing political ideas as “c**p”.

Valance, 40, told GB News she voted Conservative in the 2019 General Election but is now in favour of Richard Tice's party which recently welcomed MP Lee Anderson after he defected from the Tories.

"I support anybody that sort of sticks to what they believe in and isn't a turncoat," she said.