Former Neighbours actress Holly Valance has backed Jacob Rees-Mogg to be the next prime minister as she hit out at “crap” left-wing political ideology.

The former popstar, who is married to billionaire luxury property tycoon Nick Candy, also praised Liz Truss at the launch of her Popular Conservatism group on Tuesday (6 February).

In an interview with GB News, the former model said: “The speakers were fantastic. I thought Liz [Truss] was really interesting to listen to, Jacob [Rees-Mogg] for prime minister, the MP for Ashfield [Lee Anderson] was awesome, love a northerner, straight to the point and very sensible.”