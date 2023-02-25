‘I’m completely broken’: 4,295 Ukrainians made homeless in UK, official figures say

A Ukrainian woman is speaking out in defence of refugees, as it’s thought she’s now one of 4,295 homelesspeople from the war-torn country in the UK.

Anfisa Vlasova, 41, fled with her four dogs from Kharkiv, and initially joined a family in Oxfordshire for six months, before she was forced onto the streets.

“I am completely broken from inside. I feel horrible and hopeless and I am struggling because I don’t know what else I can do to find accommodation”, she told ITV.

Vlasova has since reportedly found a place to live.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.