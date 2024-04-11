Solicitor wades in on whether NHS car parks should be free of charge

A solicitor has waded in on the row over whether patients and visitors should have to pay to use NHS hospital car parks in England and Wales.

The issue has caused controversy for many years, with many patients hitting out at hospital trusts for issuing charges and fines for using car parks when seriously unwell.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Thursday (11 April), solicitor Paul Britton said “unless someone pays for the car park, there would be nowhere to park anyway”.

Mr Britton said car parks need to be paid for “at the point of use”.