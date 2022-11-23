Birds peck through walls of council house in Canterbury after nesting in loft

An outraged mother has shared footage of birds pecking through the wall of her council house.

Lauren Burford, a mother of five, also says water pours into her toddler’s bedroom every time it rains.

She claims she has been “begging” Canterbury City Council to fix her home since July.

“There were birds living in the loft when I arrived, and I told [the council] about it straight away,” Burford said, adding that she was told the issue “wasn’t a priority”.

A spokesperson for the council has since apologised for the delay and repairs are now booked in.

