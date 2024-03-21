Moment youngest life peer takes seat in House of Lords at 28 years old

The youngest ever life peer has taken her seat in the House of Lords, which she wants to abolish.

Plaid Cymru’s Carmen Smith, 28, will go by the title Baroness Smith of Llanfaes.

She has succeeded as the youngest ever life peer Baroness Owen of Alderley Edge, who was made a life peer in July 2023 at the age of 30.

The average age in the unelected chamber is 71.

Wearing a a fake fur robe, rather than a traditional ermine one, she swore the oath of allegiance to King Charles III in both English and Welsh.