Thousands take to Yemen streets to protest UK and US strikes on Houthi rebels

Thousands took to the streets in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, as protests erupted condemning the US and UK strikes on Houthi Rebels in their country.

The Royal Air Force targeted rebels in Yemen in strikes for the first time on Thursday 11 January, in response to weeks of disruptive attacks on ships in the Red Sea which began late last year.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis gathered to hear their leaders condemn the strikes on their country and to chant their disapproval.

The US and UK said the strikes aimed to “de-escalate tensions.” But Iran and numerous other countries in the region have voiced concern that unrest could worsen.