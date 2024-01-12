Aerial footage shows moment RAF Typhoon strikes Yemen military targets

Watch the moment RAF Typhoon jets strike military targets in Yemen.

British and American forces hit facilities used by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen on Thursday night (11 January) using warships, fighter jets and submarines.

It marks the first time strikes have been launched against the group since it started targeting international shipping in the Red Sea late last year, and it vowed there would be retaliation.

The Ministry of Defence said coalition forces identified key facilities involved in Houthi targeting of HMS Diamond and US Navy vessels on Tuesday “and agreed to conduct a carefully coordinated strike to reduce the Houthis’ capability to violate international law in this manner”.