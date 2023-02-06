A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after four people, including three children, were found with “serious stab injuries” in Huddersfield.

Officers were called to an address on Walpole Road at around 8am on Monday, 6 February, following a report of concern from the ambulance service.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that a four-year-old girl, two-year-old boy and a three-month-old baby boy were found with serious stab injuries and taken to hospital.

“Based on our investigations so far, we are not seeking anyone else in connection with what has taken place,” Detective Chief Inspector Sam Freeman said.

