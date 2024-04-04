Watch: Humberside Police give ‘devastating’ Hull funeral investigation update

Police investigating the recovery of 35 bodies and suspected ashes of several others at Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull say they are “unable to identify” any of the human ashes recovered.

Assistant Chief Constable Thom McLaughlin said “extensive work”, in consultation with the local HM coroner and the affected families, is continuing to fully identify the 35 deceased who were recovered from the Hessle Road site.

ACC McLaughlin said the force has also received “a significant number of calls” over suspected financial and fraudulent activity.

He said: “This is a lengthy process that has to follow the coroner’s regulations but, when complete, will provide families with complete assurance as to the identity of their loved ones and repatriation with their families.”