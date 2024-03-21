‘I was given my wife’s ashes a month before she was cremated’

A man claims he was given what he was told were his wife's ashes only to discover that she had not been cremated until over a month later.

Grandfather Peter Welburn used Independent Funeral Directors in Hull after his wife Shirley died towards the end of 2023.

In a BBC interview, Mr Welburn claims he received ashes on 23 December, only to be told this week that his wife was not cremated until 16 January.

Legacy Independent Funeral Directors is at the centre of a police investigation following a call of a “concern for the care of the deceased”.

A man, 46, and a woman, 23, remain on bail after they were arrested on suspicion of prevention of a lawful and decent burial, fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position.