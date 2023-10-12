Trapped in Gaza: Humza Yousaf’s terrified mother-in-law pleads for help

Humza Yousaf's mother-in-law has issued an emotional plea for help as she and her family remain trapped in Gaza.

Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla travelled to Gaza last week to visit an elderly relative and Ms El-Nakla’s brother, who works as a doctor in Gaza.

They found themselves trapped after militant group Hamas sent fighters across the border and fired thousands of rockets.

In a video message to The Times, Ms El-Nakla said: “We’ve no electricity, we’ve no water. The food we do have, which is little, will not last because there is no electric.

“I have four grandchildren in this home, a two-month-old baby, a four-year-old and today two nine-year-old twins, their birthday. “