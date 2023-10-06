Humza Yousaf has been forced to apologise after he clashed with the leader of the Scottish Conservative Party over the Scottish Government’s record on policing and crime.

The SNP leader hit back at rival Douglas Ross after he was questioned on a fall in officer numbers and plans by Police Scotland to cut some of its stations.

“His post-truth, his lies about the police service, it simply will not wash here in Scotland,” Mr Yousaf said.

Alison Johnstone, Holyrood’s presiding officer, then stepped in and suggested it was “wholly inappropriate” for him to accuse Mr Ross of lying.

She then asked Mr Yousaf three times for an apology, with the first minister initially saying he would instead describe Mr Ross’s comments as a “deliberate inaccuracy” and “post-truths”.

The clash between Mr Yousaf and Mr Ross came days after Rishi Sunak joked that Nicola Sturgeon could face prison.