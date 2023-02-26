SNP leadership candidate Humza Yousaf has slammed his opponent, Kate Forbes' recent comments about her religious views and how they would be brought into policy.

Forbes has been criticised for publicising her abortion views as well as thoughts on unmarried parents.

Yousaf, who is muslim, appeared on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, where he was quizzed on how he felt about it, despite also being religious.

"I don't use my faith as a base for legislation", he said. "We have to look at what we think is in the best interest of society."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.