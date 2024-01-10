Watch: Hunter Biden walks out of Congress hearing over contempt claim

Hunter Biden walked out of a Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee procedural vote on Wednesday, 10 January, on whether to hold him in contempt of Congress.

The son of president Joe Biden appeared unannounced at the committee briefly before leaving the room shortly before Marjorie Taylor Greene began speaking.

It comes after he failed to respond to a request to testify to the House in December.

“Apparently you’re afraid of my words,” the Georgia GOP Rep as the younger Mr Biden and his attorneys left.