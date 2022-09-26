Ron DeSantis appears concerned Florida 'golf courses' threatened by Hurricane Ian

Ron DeSantis's mind seemed to be elsewhere as he gave an update on Hurricane Ian after declaring a state of emergency for Florida over the weekend.

Ian strengthened from a storm into a hurricane on its way to the United States, with a risk of “life-threatening storm surge, hurricane force winds, and heavy rainfall” on the west coast of Florida later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

"We know that this is gonna have major impacts on Florida’s golf course," Mr DeSantis said.

Sign up for our newsletters.