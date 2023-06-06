Ian Blackford, former leader of the SNP in Westminster, has announced he is standing down as an MP at the next general election.

He took over as Westminster party leader from Angus Robertson in 2017 and served until December 2022 when he stepped down.

He has served as the MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber since 2015 and has been present during some of the most memorable moments in Westminister.

Here, The Independent takes a look back at the best moments from his tenure in Parliament.