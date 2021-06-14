Firefighters are battling a huge blaze at a chemical plant near the village of Rockton in the US state of Illinois.

Flames can be seen engulfing the Chemtool plant, which was rocked by an explosion on Monday morning, according to local media. Massive plumes of black smoke are billowing from the building.

“Rockton Fire has ordered a mandatory evacuation for area south of Chem Tool due to an Industrial Fire,” Rockton Police wrote on Facebook. “If you are in the one mile radius, please evacuate.”