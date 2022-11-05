Chris Philp has criticised the “cheek” of complaints about processing centres from people who have entered the UK illegally.

The home office minister made the comments amid chaos at Manston migrant base in Kent, where at one point as many as 4,000 people were being detained for weeks on end.

“If people choose to enter a county illegally and unnecessarily, it is a bit of a cheek to then start complaining about the conditions,” Mr Philp said during an appearance on Times Radio.

