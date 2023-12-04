India: Man rescued from flooded construction site amid Cyclone Michaung rainfall

A man was rescued from a flooded construction site in India amid heavy rain ahead of Cyclone Michaung’s landfall.

In footage shared by Greater Chennai Police, people are seen gathered around as authorities work to pull the man to safety.

Strong rains submerged roads and cars and flooded parts of the city of Chennai on Monday (4 December).

There were wide disruptions to trains and flights, with videos showing water streaming onto the airport tarmac.

Michuang is likely to hit the southern coast of India on Tuesday, bringing gusts up to 68mph, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.