Police in India were shocked to find 27 passengers packed inside a tiny vehicle after pulling it over for speeding.

Officers first spotted the overloaded auto rickshaw as it sped through the Bundi Kotwali area of Uttar Pradesh on 10 July.

After chasing down the vehicle, police asked the passengers to exit.

To their shock, 27 people, including the driver, children, and several young men, got out.

Local sources claim the driver was not arrested, but his rickshaw was seized and he was fineed 11,000 rupees (£116).

