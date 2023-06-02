Rescue operations are underway after a passenger train derailed and collided with a goods train in India on Friday 2 June.

More than 170 people were injured and taken to hospitals, according to media reports, while rescuers were attempting to free another 200 people feared trapped in the derailed coaches.

At least 50 people died in the crash, which happened in the eastern state of Odisha.

Footage shows the scene in the aftermath of the incident, with a number of people seen climbing on a carriage in search of survivors.

"All possible assistance” is being given to those affected, India‘s prime minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.