Footballers continue game as Indonesian volcano spews ash behind them

Cameras caught an Indonesian football team carrying on with their game as smoke and ash from Mount Lewotobi began spewing out the top this week.

The amateur game was taking place in the Wulang Gitang district of East Nusa Tenggara province, when the eruption began suddenly, but the referee reportedly refused to stop the match.

“At that time the volcanic ash was carried by the wind to the west so it did not reach the football pitch”, said Melki Ola, an onlooker who recorded the video.

“If there had been lava coming I would have ran away.”