Watch as the night sky glows red during the eruption of Mount Ruang in Indonesia.

The volcano, which is located in North Sulawesi province, erupted again on Wednesday evening (17 April) at around 8:15 pm local time.

Several lightning strikes were also seen amid clouds of ash, making the atmosphere even more scary for residents.

People have been ordered to stay at least 6 kilometres (3.7 miles) from the 2,300ft mountain.

More than 11,000 people living in the affected area were told to evacuate and at least 800 have done so.