Rishi Sunak warns ‘people may not like’ his decisions to tackle rising inflation

Rishi Sunak warned that the public “may not like” his decisions over public sector pay in the Tories’ bid to control inflation.

“People need to recognise the economic context we’re in... People may not like [my decisions] but those are the right things for everybody,” the prime minister told ITV News.

Mr Sunak’s comments came as the British Medical Association announced new strike dates for junior doctors in England from 13 to 18 July in a fourth round of action over pay.

The union is calling for pay restoration equating to a 35 per cent rise.