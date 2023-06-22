Floundering foreign secretary James Cleverly was left red-faced in a bruising BBC interview when he was put on the spot over the inflation crisis.

Challenged six times to say how Rishi Sunak planned to cut price rises Mr Cleverly’s stumbling replies were greeted with laughter by interviewer Amol Rajan.

Eventually Mr Rajan ended the interview abruptly, silencing Mr Cleverly for the weather forecast.

At one point tongue tied Mr Cleverly mistakenly talked about “low skilled inflation” harming the economy - he meant to say “low skilled immigration.”

Mr Rajan became so frustrated with Mr Cleverly’s evasiveness he sarcastically thanked him for “giving me an economics lesson.”