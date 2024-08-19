Iran could declare itself a nuclear weapons state by end of this year, the House Intelligence Committee chair has said.

Representative Mike Turner appeared to blame the Biden-Harris administration for the possibility, telling CBS: “There is a possibility, with the advances that have been made under the Biden administration’s policy, that Iran could, reports are out, that Iran could declare itself a nuclear weapon state by the end of the year.”

The Republican also defended Donald Trump’s remarks last week, in which the former president said he’s “not looking to be bad to Iran” and that the US would be “friendly.”

Mr Trump ended the US’s Iran nuclear deal in 2018.