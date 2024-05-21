Mourners surround truck carrying remains of Iran president killed in helicopter crash

Mourners lined the streets of the Iranian city of Tabriz on Tuesday (21 May) for the funeral of President Ebraham Raisi who was killed in a helicopter crash days earlier.

A vehicle carried the bodies of Raisi, as well as the Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, the governor of Iran’s East Azerbaijan province, a senior cleric from Tabriz, a Revolutionary Guard official and three crew members.

The crash on Sunday killed all eight people aboard the Bell 212 helicopter that Iran purchased in the early 2000s, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

The group were found dead on Monday hours after their helicopter crashed in fog.