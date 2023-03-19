Iraq war: What was the Hutton Inquiry and why was it carried out?

The Hutton Inquiry was one of the most damning political stories to come out of the invasion of Iraq, and one of the most damaging periods in the BBC’s history.

Twenty years on from the war that changed the world, The Independent looks back at the story of the Hutton Inquiry.

It involves the suicide of a UK government advisor, claims of a quote “sexed up” report into Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction and suggestion of then-prime minister Tony Blair’s wrongdoing.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.