More countries will follow Ireland in recognising Palestine, says Micheal Martin

More countries will follow Ireland in recognising a Palestinian state, Irish deputy premier Micheal Martin said on Tuesday, 28 May.

The Irish Government said it recognises Palestine as a sovereign and independent state and agreed to establish full diplomatic relations between Dublin and Ramallah.

An Ambassador of Ireland to the state of Palestine will be appointed and a full Embassy of Ireland in Ramallah will be established.

"The decision by Ireland has been a catalyst for others... From the information I have I think there will be more countries that follow," the Tánaiste said.