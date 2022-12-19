The body of an Irish soldier who was killed in Lebanon while carrying out UN peacekeeping duties has been repatriated.

This footage shows the moment Private Sean Rooney’s coffin, draped with the Irish flag, was ceremonially carried from the aircraft.

A short prayer service was held with his family at Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel, Dublin.

He was fatally shot in south Lebanon last week, aged 24.

In a tweet, Ireland’s defence forces said: “Your duty is done a chara (my friend), you have earned your rest.”

