Emmanuel Macron has urged Israel to stop bombing Gaza and killing women and babies, as he called for a ceasefire.

The French president said there was “no justification” for the continued bombing of the enclave, which Palestinian health officials claim has killed more than 11,000 people.

“De facto – today, civilians are bombed – de facto. These babies, these ladies, these old people are bombed and killed. So there is no reason for that and no legitimacy. So we do urge Israel to stop,” Mr Macron told the BBC.