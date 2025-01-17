The Gaza skyline saw huge blasts in the sky early on Friday morning (17 January) as Palestinians awaited a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas to be finalised.

At least 72 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes in the war-ravaged territory a day earlier, Gaza’s health ministry said.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu says a deal to return hostages held in the Gaza Strip has been reached, after his office had said earlier there were last-minute snags in finalising the ceasefire.

Negotiators from Israel and Hamas formally signed the truce on Thursday, a day later than planned, and there are concerns that the delay could push back the ceasefire implementation.