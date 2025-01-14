Antony Blinken heckled by protesters during Gaza ceasefire news conference

This is the moment US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heckled during a news conference in Washington.

During his speech on Tuesday (14 January), Blinken made a last-minute case for a plan for the post-war reconstruction and governance of Gaza as a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas appears tantalizingly close to completion.

Shouts could then be heard from a protester, who said: “Secretary Blinken. Your legacy will be genocide. You will forever be known as bloody Blinken, secretary of genocide. You have the blood of hundreds of thousands of innocent people on your hands. We have spent a year...

Blinken replied: “Thank you, I respect your views, please allow me to share mine.”