Watch: US military plane airdrops food into Gaza

US military planes airdropped food into Gaza on Saturday, 2 March, as emergency humanitarian assistance approved by Joe Biden began.

Three planes from Air Forces Central worked with the Royal Jordanian Air Force to deliver bundles in the southwest of the territory as the Israel-Hamas conflict continues.

US planes dropped 66 bundles containing approximately 38,000 meals on the beach along Gaza's Mediterranean coast.

The Jordanian military said it conducted two food airdrops on Saturday in northern Gaza and has conducted several rounds in recent months.