Heavy fighting rages in Gaza as US sends more tank ammunition to Israel

Heavy fighting has raged in the southern Gaza town of Khan Younis as Israel pressed ahead with its offensive after the US blocked the latest international efforts to halt fighting and sent more munitions to its ally.

Israel has faced rising international outrage and calls for a ceasefire after the killing of thousands of civilians and the displacement of nearly 85 per cent of Gaza’s 2.3 million population.

But the US has pledged support for Israel’s goal of crushing Hamas to prevent any repeat of the 7 October attack.