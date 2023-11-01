Watch: Reporter challenges IDF official over civilian deaths in Gaza bombing

A reporter challenged an Israeli Defence Forces official over the bombing of civilians in a Gaza refugee camp on Tuesday, 31 October.

CNN's Wolf Blitzer spoke to Lt Col Richard Hecht, asking if the Jabalia refugee camp was targeted despite the IDF knowing civilians would be killed.

The Gaza health ministry said the airstrike killed at least 50 people and wounded 150 others.

“You knew there were civilians there... But you decided to still drop a bomb...attempting to kill that Hamas commander," Mr Blitzer said before Mr Hecht confirmed that the commander was killed

"About the civilians there, we’re doing everything we can to minimise," Mr Hecht added.